Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song

The new clip is the for the performance of the tsong "Truth" and was captured during the band's special show in September of last year at Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria where they were joined by the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Ocean Machine" album.

Devin had this to say, "Hey there, Devin T here, taking a second to bring myself up for air from writing :) After a long and arduous process, the concert myself and the DTP performed in Plovdiv Bulgaria is finished, and here is your first view of it, 'Truth'.



"I am very proud of this release and it represents a culmination of many years of material. The concert actually is in two parts, with Ocean Machine being the second. It was a fantastic night and an unforgettable experience with the die-hards travelling from all around the world to be there with us.



"As I move into the next phase of my life and career, this live in Bulgaria DVD stands as a monument for me, and what we achieved with the DTP. As always, words fail me when it comes to expressing what the support of the audience means, but I thank you and everyone involved for allowing this to happen. I hope you enjoy :)" Watch the video - here.