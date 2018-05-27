Shinoda revealed the song on Thursday morning via the Zane Lowe's World First on Beats 1 on Apple Music and followed up shortly after with the release of the music video.

The song comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Post Traumatic", which will be hitting stores on June 15th and will feature guest appearances from K.Flay, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Deftones' Chino Moreno, and more. Watch the new video - here.