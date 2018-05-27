News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow' (Week in Review)

.
Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow' was a top story on Friday: Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has released a music video for his just premiered new track called "Running From My Shadow" which features a feature an appearance from grandson.

Shinoda revealed the song on Thursday morning via the Zane Lowe's World First on Beats 1 on Apple Music and followed up shortly after with the release of the music video.

The song comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Post Traumatic", which will be hitting stores on June 15th and will feature guest appearances from K.Flay, blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Deftones' Chino Moreno, and more. Watch the new video - here.

Mike Shinoda Music and more

Mike Shinoda T-shirts and Posters

More Mike Shinoda News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Looks Back On Difficult 2017

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Takes Grief Over Chester's Death

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Warns About Bootleg Merch

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Early Chester Bennington Memory

Linkin Park's Label Tried To Have Mike Shinoda Fired 2016 In Review

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

Singled Out: Space Elevator's We Can Fly

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.