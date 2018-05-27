News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song (Week in Review)

.
Train

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song was a top story on Friday: Train are busy on the road this spring and summer but that hasn't stopped them from releasing new music and calling on some big names to join them.

The band just released a brand new single called "Call Me Sir" which features guest appearances from Gym Class Heroes' Travie McCoy and country star Cam. It can be streamed here

According to Columbia Records, fans can also expect to hear the song added to Train's setlist on their current North American spring and summer coheadlining tour with Hall And Oats. - here.

Train Music and more

Train T-shirts and Posters

More Train News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Train Team Up With Hall and Oats For New Single

Meghan Trainor's New Music Inspired By Recovering From Anxiety

Meghan Trainor Was 'Not In a Happy Place' For 'All About That Bass'

Meghan Trainor Shares 'No Excuses' Dance Video

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Meghan Trainor Talks Setbacks That Led To 'No Excuses'

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour- Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'- A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video- Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer- more

Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Page Too Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Def Leppard Guitarist Drops Off Tour With Journey

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Good Charlotte Announce New Album and Release First Single

Asking Alexandria Release 'Alone In A Room' Video

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

The Offspring Star Guests In Well Hung Heart Video

Singled Out: Space Elevator's We Can Fly

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Running From My Shadow'

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

Chris Cornell's Death Inspired Five Finger Death Punch Singer

Train Recruit Cam and Travie McCoy For New Song

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.