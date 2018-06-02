News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup (Week in Review)

.
Summer Slaughter

Between The Buried And Me Leads Summer Slaughter Tour Lineup was a top story on Sunday: The 2018 Summer Slaughter Tour has been announced and will be headlined by Between The Buried And Me. The trek will also feature Terror Universal, Born Of Osiris, Veil Of Maya, Erra, The Agony Scene, Allegeaon, Entheos, Soreption.

The North American trek is scheduled to kick off on July 13th in Raleigh, NC at The Ritz Raleigh and will be concluding on August 19th in Austin, TX at the Empire Garage & Control Room.

Terror Universal's Massacre shared his excitement about the upcoming road trip, "We are thrilled to be included in this year's edition of the Summer Slaughter Tour! We are going to pummel and destroy stages from coast to coast in North America alongside some of our favorite bands!" See the dates - here.

