Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online (Week in Review)

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses Add Rarely Seen Videos Online was a top story on Sunday: Guns N' Roses have opened up their video vault and added some rarely seen music videos to their official YouTube channel in addition to their recently released "It's So Easy" clip.

Fans can now enjoy an alternate video for one of the band's biggest hits "Sweet Child Of Mine" and two rarely seen videos from the "Use Your Illusion" era, according to Classic Rock.

The group added the clips without fanfare to the internet video streaming site and in addition to alternate "Sweet Child Of Mine" visual, they added videos for "The Garden" and the first of two videos for "Yesterdays", according to CR. They are streaming all three - here.

