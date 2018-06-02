The two longtime bandmates engaged in a public feud last year and Cain was asked how they are getting along when he did a pre-tour interview with Q103 in Albany, New York to promote his new autobiography.

He said, "We just finished five days of rehearsal. I think we've completely reset with each other. I'm looking forward to a great tour with him and the rest of the guys.

"We've been together 38 years. There's always going to have a bump in the road. I don't know any marriage that hasn't had any squabbles. It was a misunderstanding, and I think we're ready to move on from all that." - here.