Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert (Week in Review)

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher opened for the Rolling Stones at London Stadium on May 22, and video from the event has surfaced online. The rocker's 8-song set mixed Oasis classic with tunes from his 2017 solo album, "As You Were."

The Evening Standard reports Gallagher closed out his appearance with an acoustic performance of the Oasis classic, "Live Forever", as a tribute to victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on the day of its one-year anniversary.

During a May 2017 show at the Manchester venue by pop star Ariana Grande, a terrorist blew himself up after killing 23 people and injuring more than 500 others; Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the One Love Manchester charity concert in his hometown last year as Grande raised funds for the survivors and the families of victims.

"This is for everyone in Manchester," said Gallagher as he introduced "Live Forever." "Sing along if you know the words."

"We had a great time at London Stadium last night and thanks to our special guest Liam Gallagher!," posted The Rolling Stones after the show, part of the group's No Filter European tour; they'll play a second date at London Stadium with guests Florence + The Machine on May 25. See videos from Liam's set - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

