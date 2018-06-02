News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Metallica and their fans teamed up to volunteer at food banks across the US on May 23rd for the band's first Day Of Service and the group has released a thank you video.

Through their All Within My Hands Foundation and in cooperation with Feeding America, the group encouraged fans at get active at food banks in their community as follow-up support to what the metal icons did during last summer's North American tour.

More than 1,800 Metallica fans participated in the event nationwide, with drummer Lars Ulrich presenting a $5,000 donation to the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank while assisting on site throughout the day.

"A huge thank you to all the Met fans and our hosts at food banks across the country who helped make our first All Within My Hands Day of Service a massive success," says Metallica. "Thanks to all of you, hundreds of thousands of pounds of food was packed and will be distributed to those in need. Thanks again for making a difference!"

Now enjoying an extended summer break from their WorldWired tour, Metallica will return to action for a North American arena run this fall that will begin in Madison, WI on September 2. Watch the thank you video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe

Metallica Release Live 'Spit Out The Bone' Video

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.