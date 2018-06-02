News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video (Week in Review)

.
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for "She Taught Me How To Fly", the third single from his latest album with The High Flying Birds, "Who Built The Moon?"

The Oasis rocker has just released the song as a digital bundle that includes an instrumental version and a remix by legendary DJ and producer Justin Robertson, as well as via 12" vinyl, including a limited edition picture disc.

"She Taught Me How To Fly" was inspired by listening sessions of classic Blondie while working on the album, according to Gallagher. "How you write a song for Blondie is, every morning before you go to work, you listen to 'The Best Of Blondie', and all of a sudden, things start to fall out of the sky," Gallagher told NPR recently. "As I was singing it, I was thinking, 'I can hear Debbie Harry singing it, and I can hear Clem playing the drums, and I can see them all on Top of the Pops.'"

The guitarist did not consider offering the tune to Blondie "because the song's really good and Blondie are not having it. If it was [only] all right, I could always call Debbie. As it's actually brilliant, she can have it when I'm finished with it." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Noel Gallagher Music and more

Noel Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds TV Appearance Goes Online

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds To Rock Late Night TV

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

Johnny Marr Reveals He Is Often Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Claims Truce With His Brother Noel

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.