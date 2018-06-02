|
Paul Weller Celebrates Birthday By Giving Away New Song (Week in Review)
.
Paul Weller Celebrates Birthday By Giving Away New Song was a top story on Sunday: Paul Weller turned 60 on Friday (May 25th) and he decided to celebrate with his fans by releasing a lyric video and free download of a new song called "Aspects". It's Weller's first new music since his 2017 album "A Kind Revolution" and is the first taste he has given fans of his forthcoming album "True Meanings". Part of his celebration is offering the new track as a free download on his website here (sign up required). He had this to say about the new track, "I don't know if it's indicative of the album, but it's certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It's also where I got the title of the album from." If you prefer to stream the song, check out the lyric video - here.
