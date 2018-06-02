The 21-date, month-long run, which will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on September 2, follows a series of four London club shows this past week that saw Mason present material from six of Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first seven albums - from their 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn" to 1972's "Obscured By Clouds."

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." See dates - here.