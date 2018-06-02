News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour (Week in Review)

.
Nick Mason

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason will perform vintage material by the legendary UK band on a fall tour of the UK and Europe following his rare club appearances that marked Mason's first live musical outing since Pink Floyd played at the 2005 Live 8 concert in London.

The 21-date, month-long run, which will begin in Stockholm, Sweden on September 2, follows a series of four London club shows this past week that saw Mason present material from six of Pink Floyd's groundbreaking first seven albums - from their 1967 debut, "The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn" to 1972's "Obscured By Clouds."

Billed as Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets - after the group's second album - the drummer is joined by a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

"This is a unique opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work played live including songs from albums The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets," said the group in a released statement ahead of the club tour. "Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows." See dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Nick Mason Music and more

Nick Mason T-shirts and Posters

More Nick Mason News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.