News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea (Week in Review)

.
Wax On Water

Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea was a top story on Sunday: Electro-grunge meets industrial artist Wax On Water (Maya Fire) just released a new single called "Chelsea" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story:

When I first started writing my album Procession, I knew that I wanted the Wax on Water sound to be a meld of hard and soft, ugly and beautiful, as that felt (and feels) like the world I inhabit. Chelsea F*** is the best example of what I was trying to achieve in that respect - if every song on the album is one of my children, I would characterise Chelsea as the abrasive teenager of the gang.

I was born & raised in the UK and grew up on the a musical diet of the classics such as Kate Bush, Bowie, Floyd, Led Zep - and the indie-goth bands I loved like The Cure, Sisters of Mercy and Depeche Mode (who incidentally hail from the next town from where I was born) - but I was also very taken with the grunge and industrial scene in the 90s - I always felt that bands like Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains and Nirvana were producing a really exciting sound that spoke to me on every level.

The song is called Chelsea F*** because I had lived in Chelsea (London) before moving to Camden and I had really hated how Chelsea had turned from the edgy home of Punk to the sanitised playground of the upper classes. Chelsea is a 'f*** you' to tedious normality - it's an ode to anger.

I am a classically trained pianist and singer, but an average guitarist. I tried to find someone to play the guitar sound that I had in my head, but no one got it, so I just ended up playing it myself. I created a grungy-industrial guitar sound and aggressive beats that would musically disrupt the song throughout and punctuate the lyrics of disintegration that I wrote.

You'll notice that in Chelsea, the protagonist is a boy - this is because I couldn't bring myself to write those lyrics about me per se - it felt too painful, too real - even though the self-destruction, paranoia and fear in the song is totally about where I was mentally at that time. The vision that I had of myself was very distorted and my life was spiralling out of control. In combination with a bout of really bad depression, the only thing that I could do to find salvation was to write.

If writing the Procession album was cathartic, then writing Chelsea F*** was my way of reinhabiting who I was; it is the sound of a soul climbing out of a tar pit.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about her forthcoming debut album - right here!

Wax On Water Music and more

Wax On Water T-shirts and Posters

More Wax On Water News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Wax On Water's Chelsea

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.