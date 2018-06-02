Snow Patrol Announce Stadium Tour Dates With Ed Sheeran

The summer and fall tour dates will be kicking off on August 18th in Pasadena, CA at the Rosebowl and will be wrapping up on November 10th in Atlanta, GA at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The band will be supporting their new album "Wildness" Frontman Gary Lightbody had this to say about the effort, "There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all its confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it." See the tour dates - here.