News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics' was a top story on Monday: Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is a hero is the alt-rock arena but he recently opened up about his metalhead youth and shared his belief that the genre has been maligned due to "weird class politics".

Corgan made the comments during an appearance on Metallica drummer Lar Ulrich's Music Beats 1 show. He said (via Metal Hammer), "For years, I would take sh*t about being a fan of metal - it should be beneath you. It gets into weird class politics. Most of the people who criticize people like us for being who we are, what we are, or what we represent, had better backgrounds than we had.

"We didn't necessarily go to the nice school, we didn't get to read the cool newspaper. For me, bands like Metallica told me that there is this other world that is more closely aligned with the experience you're having than the one you're being told about.

"So when I heard Mercyful Fate, Metallica or Ted Nugent, that told me, 'Wait, there's this other world than the world you're telling me that I'm supposed to believe in.' Even to this day, for all the money that metal moves, it's amazing how disrespected it is."

He added, "You can't get that through to a hipster's brain. If you sat around and drew up who you wanted to be on paper, you wouldn't be in Metallica or The Smashing Pumpkins. Those type of bands grow out of almost like a personality conflict." - here.

Smashing Pumpkins Music and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming

Smashing Pumpkins Add New Dates To Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins Look To Focus On Early Albums For Reunion Tour

Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan Talks Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Calls Out Billy Corgan

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.