Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video (Week in Review)

Butcher Babies

Butcher Babies Release 'Look What We've Done' Video was a top story on Monday: Butcher Babies have release a new documentary style music video for their single "Look What We've Done". The song comes from their latest album "Lilith".

Singer Heidi Shepherd had this to say about the clip, "Our new docu-video Look What We've Done gives a behind-the-scenes look as to what emotions a tour might bring when the curtains close and real life settles in. When the accolades of the stage and energy of the crowd are gone; when you retreat to your bunk and the loneliness sets in. Where you miss your family, your friends and your loved ones. We touch on when conditions out of your control can make or break your stride. This gives an inside peek as to what keeps us going and how we deal with the extreme highs and extreme lows. The reality behind the stage."

Co-frontwoman Carla Harvey added, "When we started Butcher Babies, I don't think that either Heidi or I had much interest in creating ballads. However over the years our palates expanded and we really began to embrace emoting passion through our singing voices in addition to our screaming voices.

"Look What We've Done takes the listener on a journey through our current emotions, after making music and traveling the world together for nearly a decade. We really wanted a video that would take the viewer on a visual journey with us through an authentic tour experience. Having a videographer accompany us on our latest run in Europe was the perfect fit! Ride along with us as we elate in the highs of touring: sold out shows, exploring new cities, the camaraderie. Stick around for the rough stuff: extreme weather, fatigue, loneliness...Look what we've done!" Watch the video - here.

