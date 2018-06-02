News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden featured a series of rarely-performed tracks during the opening night of the Legacy Of The Beast summer 2018 European tour in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26, and video from the event is streaming online.

The band's 16-song set delivered six vintage tracks, including five that haven't been played in more than a decade: "Where Eagles Dare" and "Flight Of Icarus" from 1983's "Piece Of Mind", "Sign Of The Cross" from 1995's "The X Factor", "The Clansman" from 1998's "Virtual XI", "The Wicker Man" from 2000's "Brave New World", and "For The Greater Good Of God" from 2006's "A Matter Of Life And Death."

"The Beast... was unleashed!", posted the band after the show. Inspired by their mobile game and comic book of the same name, the 2018 run will see Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others. Watch videos of the rarities performances from the tour kick off - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

