News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

John Mayall Postpones Tour For Health Reasons (Week in Review)

.
John Mayall

John Mayall Postpones Tour For Health Reasons was a top story on Monday: Legendary British blues musician John Mayall broke the sad news to fans that he has been forced to postpone his upcoming U.S. spring tour dates due to a battle with pneumonia.

The 84-year-old music icon was set to kick off the trek later this week in San Diego. His team broke the news with the following social media post, "We are very sorry to announce that John Mayall has to reschedule his upcoming May/June shows due to needing continued medical care after a bout of pneumonia.

"For those of you who have bought tickets, refunds will be available where the tickets were purchased. John loves his fans and is sorry to disappoint you, but is looking forward to seeing you soon at a venue near you. In the meantime, your prayers and good vibes are much appreciated!" - here.

John Mayall Music and more

John Mayall T-shirts and Posters

More John Mayall News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


John Mayall Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

John Mayall Reflects On Former Bandmate Eric Clapton

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.