John Mayall Postpones Tour For Health Reasons

The 84-year-old music icon was set to kick off the trek later this week in San Diego. His team broke the news with the following social media post, "We are very sorry to announce that John Mayall has to reschedule his upcoming May/June shows due to needing continued medical care after a bout of pneumonia.

"For those of you who have bought tickets, refunds will be available where the tickets were purchased. John loves his fans and is sorry to disappoint you, but is looking forward to seeing you soon at a venue near you. In the meantime, your prayers and good vibes are much appreciated!" - here.