Public Image Ltd Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

The Public Image is Rotten(Songs from the Heart) Box Set is set to be released on July 20, 2018 presented as a 5CD/2DVD set and a 6LP vinyl collection. We were sent the following details and track details for both sets:

The box set will feature the PiL Singles Collection (1978-2015), B-sides, Rarities and Radio Sessions, 12" Mixes, Unreleased Mixes and Tracks and a Live concert from New York Ritz in July 1989. The DVD includes PiL promo videos + footage from the BBC's Top Of The Popsand Old Grey Whistle Test. Just in case that isn't enough they've included two legendary live concerts, the first PiL's appearance at the Tallinn Rock Summer Festival in Estonia 1988 (still part of the USSR at the time) and the second from 2013's Enmore Theatre in Australia during the This is PiLtour. Read more - here.

Funhouse submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.