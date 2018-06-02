News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Dimmu Borgir Solidify Their Lineup With New Official Member (Week in Review)

.
Dimmu Borgir

Dimmu Borgir Solidify Their Lineup With New Official Member was a top story on Tuesday: As Dimmu Borgir prepare for their first show since 2014, the band has solidified their lineup with the announcement that Entombed A.D., Firespawn's Victor Brandt has officially been added as a member of the band.

The bassist will join frontman Shagrath, guitarists Silenoz and Galder, keyboarder Gerlioz and drummer Daray. They had the following to say about their new member, "We are very excited to have Victor become a part of the team! His experience, dedication and craftsmanship is very much appreciated and we look forward to sharing the world stages with him!"

Brandt added, "It's a great honor and pleasure to be a part of the mighty Dimmu Borgir. And such great timing for me to start at the release of their new album 'Eonian', which in my opinion is their best album so far. The members of the band are equally awesome to their music so I am looking forward to good times ahead."

The band will kick off a busy summer of live dates with their return show on June 15th at the Montebello Rockfest in Canada. See the their other world tour dates - here.

Dimmu Borgir Music and more

Dimmu Borgir T-shirts and Posters

More Dimmu Borgir News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dimmu Borgir Solidify Their Lineup With New Official Member

Dimmu Borgir Release New Video and Announce American Tour Dates

Dimmu Borgir Release 'Interdimensional Summit' Video

Dimmu Borgir Preveiw 'Forces Of The Northern Night' DVD

Dimmu Borgir Announce New Double DVD Release

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.