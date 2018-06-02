Dimmu Borgir Solidify Their Lineup With New Official Member

The bassist will join frontman Shagrath, guitarists Silenoz and Galder, keyboarder Gerlioz and drummer Daray. They had the following to say about their new member, "We are very excited to have Victor become a part of the team! His experience, dedication and craftsmanship is very much appreciated and we look forward to sharing the world stages with him!"

Brandt added, "It's a great honor and pleasure to be a part of the mighty Dimmu Borgir. And such great timing for me to start at the release of their new album 'Eonian', which in my opinion is their best album so far. The members of the band are equally awesome to their music so I am looking forward to good times ahead."

The band will kick off a busy summer of live dates with their return show on June 15th at the Montebello Rockfest in Canada. See the their other world tour dates - here.