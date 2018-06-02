Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence

Stradlin released a statement to the Wall Street Journal where he explained, "The current GN'R tour has been a great success for the guys. My nonparticipation was simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process. That's life. Sometimes things don't work out."

Frontman Axl Rose had previously addressed his childhood friend not taking part in the regrouping. He said back in 2016, "I don't really know what to say about Izzy. It's like you could have a conversation and think it's one way, and the next day it's another way. And I'm not trying to take any shots at Izzy. It's just his thing is kind of his thing, whatever that is."

Stradlin reported responded in a tweet that was later deleted, "Bullsh*t. They didn't want to split the loot equally. Simple as that. Moving right along." - here.