Havok, Extinction A.D. And Jungle Rot Plot Summer Tour

They are launching the tour to promote their 'Conformicide' album and will kick off the dates on July 13th in Portland, OR at the Analog Theater and wrap up on August 5th in Denver, CO at the Bluebird Theater.

Havok also revealed that they will be supporting Suicidal Tendencies during four Canadian shows in July including stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

The band will also be traveling to Mexico for four shows in next month including stops in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. See all of their upcoming dates - here.