John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
ZZ Top

John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) John Fogerty and ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons delivered the live debut of their forthcoming single, "Holy Grail", during the first few shows of their Blues And Bayous Tour, and video of the new song has surfaced online.

Fogerty will officially release the song on June 8 as the pair continue their five-week US tour, which sees the acts taking turns closing the show each night before it wraps up in Welch, MN on June 29.

The trek kicked off at the Borgata Event Center in Atlantic City, NJ on May 25 and saw ZZ Top deliver a 14-song set of classic tracks, including their covers of the Sam & Dave hit, "I Thank You", and Merle Travis' "Sixteen Tons."

Fogerty's 24-song show at the venue was full of legendary tunes from his days with Creedence Clearwater Revival, while presenting solo hits like ""Centerfield" and "The Old Man Down the Road."

The singer also threw in a series of covers of tracks by Brad Paisley ("Love And War"), Hank Williams ("Jambalaya [On The Bayou]"), Rockin' Sidney ("My Toot Toot") and Gary U.S. Bonds ("New Orleans").

Following the "Holy Grail" debut, Gibbons also joined Fogerty on a version of Moon Martin's "Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor, Doctor)" - a 1979 hit for Robert Palmer. Watch the new song debut and other song performances - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

