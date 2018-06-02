|
Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video (Week in Review)
Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is debuting a video for "I've All I Need", the latest single from his solo debut, "As You Were." Gallagher will release "I've All I Need" as a limited edition 7" vinyl with the track on the A-side and the song's lyrics etched into the B-side. Directed by Charlie Lightening, the clip presents footage of the Oasis rocker in the studio, at home and on- and off-stage during his world tour in support of the project and features cameos by David Beckham, Stormzy, and Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters. "As You Were" topped the UK album charts upon its release last fall and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Gallagher worked on the set with producers Greg Kurstin (Adele, Beck) and Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Mumford And Sons). Watch the video - here.
