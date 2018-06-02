'Be Careful What You Wish For' is a song dealing with loss. It touches on understanding and coming to terms with things out of your control and the uncertainty of what will and what could be. How the little choices you make today could have huge, everlasting effects. What you want might not be what you get, so be careful what you wish for.

This song, believe it or not, all started with a joking comment. We had already finished primary tracking for the album. We had recorded 7 songs and were in post-production and about to send everything off to be mixed. As a matter of fact, we were in the last stages of pre-production of a different video at this time. During practice, we were discussing the lack of a "ballad" on the EP. Skyler jokingly said "Well, let's write one" and then Brett started playing the opening drum beat.

Within 10 minutes, we had the basic structure and chord progression down. The music is very strange in the sense that the root notes don't move at all in the verses, so the melody is carried by the lead, vocals, and piano. We also do this in another song in the record, but in a different way. Lyrically, I wasn't completely sure where it was going, but I had the "This house is everything" line set. That came out the very first time we played it and it felt to me like it really fit there. I have this thing when we write, that I just sing what the songs make me feel and go from there. It sounds cheesy, but it's like letting the song write itself.

We did a rough demo version of it that night. Over the next few days, we hustled to get it ready in time to meet our original release date, which didn't happen. Skyler layered the guitars in a way that really just kind of brought them to life. Will laid down a solid, driving bass track. We worked with Jeremiah Smith, who is our unofficial fifth member, to help with the piano and strings. Eventually, we had everything but the vocals.

By this time, I had the lyrics to the chorus written. I decided to write from multiple perspectives, so to tell the story from opposite points of view. I had a friend that was currently going through a divorce and kind of pulled inspiration from that, as well as my own experience. How little things that seem menial can have life-altering consequences. It's one those things that what you want isn't always what you get, so be careful what you wish for. I went into it with that mentality and came out with this song.

