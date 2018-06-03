Emmure Members Return With New Band Painless

Emmure made headlines in 2015 when frontman Frankie Palmeri was left as the last man standing following the abrupt departure of the rest of the group. Those members have now teamed up with a new singer and a former Emmure bandmate to form Painless who will releasing their first EP on June 22nd.

The lineup features the members who quit Emmure (Jesse Ketive, Mikael Mulholland and Mark Davis), along with vocalist Jacob Shaw and Bury Your Dead's Mark Castillo, who was a member of Emmure prior to the shakeup and was also previously in Between The Buried And Me.

The band has shared a teaser video for their new single "Spellbinder", which is set to be release on Friday (June 1st). Check it out - here.