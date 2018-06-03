News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Noel Gallagher performed the 1995 Oasis classic, "Don't Look Back In Anger", in Perth, UK on May 26 as part of the BBC's annual Biggest Weekend music festival, and professional video from the event is streaming online.

The UK No. 1 tune was the fifth single from the group's second album, "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?", which went on to 14-time platinum status in the country for sales of almost half a million copies.

Oasis formed in Manchester in 1991 and went on to become one of the UK's biggest rock acts, led by Liam and brother Noel Gallagher. All seven of the group's studio albums reached UK No. 1 before they disbanded in 2009 after selling more than 70 million albums worldwide.

The BBC is also sharing footage of Noel Gallagher and The High Flying Birds performing their current single, "She Taught Me How To Fly", from their latest album, "Who Built The Moon?" Watch the footage - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Noel Gallagher Music and more

Noel Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Performance Of Oasis Classic Goes Online

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds TV Appearance Goes Online

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds To Rock Late Night TV

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

Johnny Marr Reveals He Is Often Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Claims Truce With His Brother Noel

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.