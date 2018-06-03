Rings Of Saturn Announce Band Lineup Change

The band had this to say, "We wish both Aaron and Miles the best with their departure from Rings of Saturn and all their endeavors with Interloper. Interloper will be releasing an album in the future so we urge everyone to check them out!

"For Ragefest we will be bringing back our good friend, and past Rings of Saturn guitarist, Joel Omans on guitar, along with the super shredder Yo Onityan from Japan! We feel that having two amazing guitarists shred up the stage will greatly add to the live performance of the band moving forward. Mike Caputo (Desecrate the Faith) will be tearing up the kit for Ragefest so please give him a warm welcome as well!" Read more - here.