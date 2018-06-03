Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul was a top story on Wednesday: Rainbreakers recently released their new single and video "Heavy Soul" and to celebrate we asked frontman Ben Edwards to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: I wrote the song in our little garage studio. It takes me time to process the thoughts and feelings so it come from an experience that happened a couple of years ago. I was living with my parents at the time (who had recently got back together after a 17 year separation!) they spilt up again things got difficult and myself and my dad found ourselves kicked out and effectively homeless for a little while. This was the catalyst for a very low period and the stimuli for the song. It brought back a lot of old feelings that had been buried a long time.



Having suffered from depression for many years now. I have to deal with many dark thoughts that aren't easy to talk about or easy to deal with. Heavy Soul is about living through those times. It can feel like I'm on a knife edge at times unsure of how I'm going to feel from one minute to the next. However I think it's really important to remember that we are all capable of good and when I feel at my lowest I always try to remember the better times. Even if I feel like I have a heavy soul, I take a deep breath and remind myself that I still have a heart of gold that is there wanting to shine



The term heavy soul comes from how I have always described the feeling to be honest. When I'm low it feels heavy like a literal weight on my shoulders and I feel like I have to drag myself through Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and watch the video here and learn more about the band - right here!



