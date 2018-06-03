|
Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul (Week in Review)
Singled Out: Rainbreakers' Heavy Soul was a top story on Wednesday: Rainbreakers recently released their new single and video "Heavy Soul" and to celebrate we asked frontman Ben Edwards to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: I wrote the song in our little garage studio. It takes me time to process the thoughts and feelings so it come from an experience that happened a couple of years ago. I was living with my parents at the time (who had recently got back together after a 17 year separation!) they spilt up again things got difficult and myself and my dad found ourselves kicked out and effectively homeless for a little while. This was the catalyst for a very low period and the stimuli for the song. It brought back a lot of old feelings that had been buried a long time. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and watch the video here and learn more about the band - right here!
