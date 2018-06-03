News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th (Week in Review)

.
Beach Boys

The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th was a top story on Wednesday: The Beach Boys will not only be performing at this year's A Capitol Fourth concert in Washington D.C. this July 4th, the legendary band will also be honored with the National Artistic Achievement Award.

The special Independence Day concert will be broadcast live on PBS from the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern which will be hosted by occasional Beach Boy and friend to the group, actor John Stamos.

Mike Love shared his excitement about the honor, "This is an extraordinary recognition for our band. We are grateful to everyone involved with A Capitol Fourth for this beautiful honor. The Beach Boys have been synonymous with 4th of July and performing on the West Lawn for decades now. It is an enormous source of pride."

Fans can also catch the iconic band live during their lengthy North American tour which is currently underway and ends in late September, followed by two shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November. See all of the dates - here.

Beach Boys Music and more

Beach Boys T-shirts and Posters

More Beach Boys News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson Appeals 'F' in High School for 'Surfin'

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows'

Over 50 Beach Boys Rarities Included In 50th Anniversary Collection

The Beach Boys Launching Wild Honey World Tour

Beach Boys Making Pet Sounds Documentary Coming

advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ghost End Show Early Over Fan Tragedy- New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits- Jack White Releases Live 'Over And Over And Over' Video- more

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event- Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack- Avenged Sevenfold- more

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records- Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor- Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release- more

Guns N' Roses' Izzy Stradlin Addresses Reunion Absence- John Fogerty and ZZ Top Debut New Song On Summer Tour- UFO Frontman Phil Mogg Retiring After Tour- more

Def Leppard Confirm Reason For Phil Collen Leaving Tour- Rolling Stones Jam 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch- Iron Maiden Break Out Rarities For Summer Tour Kick Off- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Former Deicide Star Ralph Santolla In A Coma Following Heart Attack

Avenged Sevenfold Recording New Song For Next Call Of Duty

Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Be Remembered For The Music

Led Zeppelin's John Bonham Honored With Hometown Statue

Blink-182 To Headline This Year's Riot Fest

Riverside Announce New Album 'Wasteland'

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

The Damned's Rat Scabies Releases First Solo Album

Symphony X's Michael Romeo Streams First Song From Debut Solo Album

Singled Out: Karen Jonas' Mr. Wonka

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor

Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

Little Big Town Release Video For Elton John 'Rocket Man' Cover

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.