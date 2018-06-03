The Beach Boys To Be Honored On July 4th

The special Independence Day concert will be broadcast live on PBS from the West lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building beginning at 8:00 PM Eastern which will be hosted by occasional Beach Boy and friend to the group, actor John Stamos.

Mike Love shared his excitement about the honor, "This is an extraordinary recognition for our band. We are grateful to everyone involved with A Capitol Fourth for this beautiful honor. The Beach Boys have been synonymous with 4th of July and performing on the West Lawn for decades now. It is an enormous source of pride."

Fans can also catch the iconic band live during their lengthy North American tour which is currently underway and ends in late September, followed by two shows at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November. See all of the dates - here.