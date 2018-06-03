Guns N' Roses' 'It So Easy' Video Gets Wide Release

We were sent this background details on the clip: "Filmed live in 1989 at the infamous Cathouse, 'It's So Easy' was never completely finished and has remained in the vaults, unseen and unreleased.

"The footage was recently uncovered for inclusion in the box set and has been digitally restored in 4K UHD from 16mm film transfers with the original conceptual scenes edited back in with the live footage, just as the band had originally intended. Watch it here

Geffen/UMe will also officially roll out Guns N' Roses' 14 music videos spanning the band's career all in newly upgraded 1080p HD pillarbox video. "Welcome To The Jungle," "Paradise City," "Patience" and two versions of "Sweet Child O' Mine" will also feature newly remastered stereo audio. - here.