John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour (Week in Review)

John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) John Mellencamp will bring his "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies" tour to Canada this fall. The Indiana rocker will perform classic tracks alongside tunes from his 2017 album over the course of the two-month run, which will open in Moncton, NB on September 26.

The project sees Mellencamp working with country legend Carlene Carter, who opened every show of his acclaimed 2015-2016 Plain Spoken tour. The singer's 23rd album, "Sad Clowns & Hillbillies", peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard 200.

Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets are underway now and will run until Thursday, May 31 at 10:00pm local time; general public seats will go on sale beginning Friday, June 1 at 10:00am local time. See the dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

John Mellencamp Adds New Leg To Sad Clowns & Hillbillies Tour

