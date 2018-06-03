|
Kamelot Release 'Amnesiac' Music Video (Week in Review)
.
Kamelot Release 'Amnesiac' Music Video was a top story on Thursday: Kamelot have released a brand new music video for their track "Amnesiac." The song comes from the band's latest studio album "The Shadow Theory", which hit stores last month. Thomas Youngblood had the following to say about the track, "We are constantly receiving tons of information from all directions and it is telling us how to be, what to do and what to want... "So is the reality we are navigating every day even real?... That's a question we all might wanna ask ourselves from time to time..." Watch the brand new music video - here.
