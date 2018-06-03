News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne To Receive This Year's Golden God Honor was a top story on Thursday: Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne will be receiving this year's Golden God honor during Metal Hammer magazine's Golden Gods Awards ceremony in London next month.

The former Black Sabbath frontman will following in the footstep of previous honorees including Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister and Rob Zombie during the annual event which is set to take place at the Indigo in the O2 on June 11th, according to the announcement.

Ozzy had this to say, "What an immense honor it is to be getting a second Golden God Award after Sabbath picked one up last year. The fans who have supported me and this music mean everything to me, which is why getting this award is so special. I will see you all down there."

Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade added, "It just doesn't get any bigger than this. The Prince Of Darkness, the most iconic name in heavy metal, a man without whom these very awards, this very magazine - hell, our very culture - would quite simply not exist. Seeing Ozzy walk out on that stage at the Indigo on June 11 is going to be unmissable. We can't wait to share what will be a very special moment with you all. All aboard!" - here.

