U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records

U2

U2 Release Video Of Special Recording At Third Man Records was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) U2 recorded a live, stripped-down performance of their current single, "Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way", at Jack White's Third Man Records headquarters in Nashville, TN on May 27, and video from the session is streaming online.

The Sunday night visit also saw the group record "Red Flag Day", a track from 2017's "Songs Of Experience." U2 stopped by the studio the night after they played in town at the city's Bridgestone Arena as part of their current Experience + Innocence tour, which opened in Tulsa, OK on May 2.

"It's really great being in Nashville," Bono said just after recording. "People are really good to us. And then [Third Man Records] is such a temple, you know? To music."

"'When you think you're done, you've just begun…' Down at Jack White's @thirdmanrecords in Nashville, recording a live version of 'Love is bigger than anything in its way…," posted the band on Facebook. "Special limited edition vinyl coming soon. Thank you Nashville." Watch the video - here.

