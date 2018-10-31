Blacklist Union Giving Away Album In Tribute To Todd Youth

(Tag) Blacklist Union frontman Tony West has announced that that he is paying tribute to the tragic death of iconic New York Hardcore guitar legend and former bandmate Todd Youth, by offering a limited free download of the "Back To Momo" album through the remainder of 2018.

The close friends, described as "...two controversial characters. Rock n roll to the bone With huge hearts and both very misunderstood," co-wrote the explosive 2015 LP that was applauded by both long term fans and music critics alike.

Tony West had this to say, "I just lost one of my best friends . we wrote this amazing record together. I want to make sure people hear it. Todd had a fire in his soul for rock 'n' roll . I'm going to miss you so much. I love you very much Todd . See you on the other side my friend . R.I.P. " Get the free download here.

