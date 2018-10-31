Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Kayzo marked Halloween (October 31) with the release of a brand new rock collaboration called "Wasted Space" which features a team up with the band Underoath.

The producer had this to say about the song, "'Wasted Space' is everything you wouldn't expect from an electronic producer like myself and a legendary band such as Underoath. This is a head-on collision of sonic frequencies and sounds from different sides of the musical world. This is true experimentation in its rawest form.

"When I was told of the opportunity to work with Underoath, it brought me back tomy hockey days prior to music. Their album They're Only Chasing Safety was on heavy rotation for me during my athletic career. It was a perfect opportunity to put to test the idea I have been pushing forward of theblurring of worlds and sonic sounds of my youth in rock, pop punk and my love for electronic music."

Underoath added, "Kayzo is super excited about music and this track and that's why we are so so excited about it. It's refreshing these days and in this time see someone as excited as he is about music." Check it out here.





Related Stories

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

More Underoath News

Share this article



