News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

10-31-2018
Underoath

Kayzo marked Halloween (October 31) with the release of a brand new rock collaboration called "Wasted Space" which features a team up with the band Underoath.

The producer had this to say about the song, "'Wasted Space' is everything you wouldn't expect from an electronic producer like myself and a legendary band such as Underoath. This is a head-on collision of sonic frequencies and sounds from different sides of the musical world. This is true experimentation in its rawest form.

"When I was told of the opportunity to work with Underoath, it brought me back tomy hockey days prior to music. Their album They're Only Chasing Safety was on heavy rotation for me during my athletic career. It was a perfect opportunity to put to test the idea I have been pushing forward of theblurring of worlds and sonic sounds of my youth in rock, pop punk and my love for electronic music."

Underoath added, "Kayzo is super excited about music and this track and that's why we are so so excited about it. It's refreshing these days and in this time see someone as excited as he is about music." Check it out here.


Related Stories


Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Underoath and Dance Gavin Dance Announce Fall Tour

Underoath Announce American Reunion Tour

Underoath Return With New Song and First New Album Since 2010

More Underoath News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse- Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47- Trivium's Matt Heafy Forced To Leave Tour Unexpectedly- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song

Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Blacklist Union Giving Away Album In Tribute To Todd Youth

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film

The Hold Steady Announce The Weekender

Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg

Underoath And Kayzo Release New Collaboration 'Wasted Space'

Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album

Grand Magus Share Video From Recording Studio

Alice In Chains Stream 'Never Fade' Video Preview

Magnum Announce Live At The Symphony Hall Album

Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.