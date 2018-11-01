Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac have expanded their current North American tour with the addition of a series of new concert dates in 2019. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band has added second shows in six cities, including Denver, CO (January 31), Chicago, IL (March 1), New York, NY (March 18), Philadelphia, PA (March 22), Boston, MA (April 2) and a tour closing night in Toronto, ON on April 8.

Fleetwood Mac kicked off the extensive tour in Tulsa, OK on October 3 featuring a newly-revamped lineup that includes Mike Campbell of Tom Petty's band and Neil Finn of Crowded House/Split Enz fame in place of longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham following his firing earlier this year.

Buckingham recently filed a lawsuit against his former group over several issues while seeking to recoup the earnings he would have made from the 2018/2019 tour.

Following the North American run, Fleetwood Mac will play a series of spring 2019 dates in the UK and Europe. See the dates here.

