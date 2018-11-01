News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

11-01-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin have filed an appeal over a recent decision by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that overturned a 2016 jury verdict that found that the iconic UK band did not steal any original music from "Taurus", a 1968 track by the Los Angeles band Spirit.

In September, the federal appeals court determined that parts of the jury instructions in that jury trial were erroneous and prejudicial, stating that the original judge erred by telling the jury that common musical elements, such as "descending chromatic scales, arpeggios or short sequences of three notes," were not protected by copyright.

According to Law 360, Led Zeppelin's representatives submitted a request on October 26 asking the court to reconsider the decision by a three-judge panel to send the case back to trial, saying the ruling threatens to improperly extend protection to collections of public domain elements that shouldn't be covered by copyright law.

"At best, the decision will cause confusion and unpredictability throughout the circuit," writes Led Zeppelin's legal team. "At worst, it will cause jurors to find infringement just because the same unprotected elements are present, upsetting the 'delicate balance' between protecting authors of original material and the freedom to use public domain elements."

"Taurus" was written by the late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, better known as Randy California, whose trust brought the copyright infringement lawsuit.

Michael Skidmore, the trustee for Wolfe, has said that Robert Plant and Jimmy Page may have been inspired to write 1971's "Stairway" after hearing Spirit perform "Taurus" while the bands toured together in 1968 and 1969.

The two-week trial in 2016 saw Page, Plant and non-defendant John Paul Jones take the stand to deny exposure to "Taurus" while explaining the creation of "Stairway" at Headley Grange. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

Led Zeppelin's The Song Remains The Same Returns To US Charts

Led Zeppelin Special Goes Online

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.