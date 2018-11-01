Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a unique performance on Halloween for students at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, CA, and the institution are streaming video from the event.

Rolling Stone reports the appearance at the school attended by some of drummer Chad Smith's kids happened during its Great Pumpkin Day Assembly, where the band played a Halloween song, "Spooky Scary Skeletons", and their own 2002 hit "Can't Stop", from the "By The Way" album.

The group members got in the spirit of the season for the mini-show, with frontman Anthony Kiedis dressed in a schoolboy-styled shorts outfit with a mask and bassist Flea in a skeleton bodysuit while guitarist Josh Klinghoffer sported a green wig, suit and sunglasses and Smith was decked out in Papal regalia and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.

"Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids' school?," Smith tweeted after their set. "We do!" Watch video from the special appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star

Red Hot Chili Peppers Celebrates Being Jeopardy! Clue

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article



