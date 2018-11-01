|
Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School
11-01-2018
(hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a unique performance on Halloween for students at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, CA, and the institution are streaming video from the event.
Rolling Stone reports the appearance at the school attended by some of drummer Chad Smith's kids happened during its Great Pumpkin Day Assembly, where the band played a Halloween song, "Spooky Scary Skeletons", and their own 2002 hit "Can't Stop", from the "By The Way" album.
The group members got in the spirit of the season for the mini-show, with frontman Anthony Kiedis dressed in a schoolboy-styled shorts outfit with a mask and bassist Flea in a skeleton bodysuit while guitarist Josh Klinghoffer sported a green wig, suit and sunglasses and Smith was decked out in Papal regalia and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask.
"Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids' school?," Smith tweeted after their set. "We do!" Watch video from the special appearance here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School
Foo Fighters Jam With Red Hot Chili Peppers Star
Red Hot Chili Peppers Celebrates Being Jeopardy! Clue
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir
Pearl Jam And Red Hot Chili Peppers Jams Go Online
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Do Surprise Jam With Pearl Jam
Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Lives Up To Band's Name
Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction
Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan
Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video
More Red Hot Chili Peppers News