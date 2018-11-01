Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Music biographer Greg Prato has released his new book Long Live Queen: Rock Royalty Discuss Freddie, Brian, John & Roger in paperback and Kindle versions. We were sent the following details:

It is the first-ever book to be comprised solely of interviews conducted with renowned musicians, who discuss what they admire most about Queen, their favorite songs and albums, and other standout Queen-related memories (attending shows, meeting members, etc.) from throughout the years.



The result is a book that uncovers facts, insight, and analysis, and adds a new spin on what truly makes Queen the champions of the world. Long Live Queen: Rock Royalty Discuss Freddie, Brian, John & Rogeris available as a paperback version [222 pages, $12.99], a Kindle download [$7.99], and is free for Kindle Unlimited members.





