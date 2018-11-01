Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video Sabaton have released a lyric video for their song 'The Lion From The North'. The track comes from their forthcoming special 300th year anniversary edition of their album "Carolus Rex"on November 30th, 2018, which is the date Carolus Rex was killed in Norway. The band decided to mark the anniversary with the special release after the 2012 album reached quadruple platinum status in their home country of Sweden. Watch the video here. The concept album - charts the rise and fall of the Swedish Empire, in particular the life of Charles XII ('Carolus Rex') who ruled for 21 years. In an amazing coincidence, the album's quadruple platinum certification comes exactly 300 years after the king's death in 1718. Bass player Par Sundstrom said: "Over the past few years we've been travelling around the world to perform, while expanding Sabaton's empire into new countries and meeting incredible new fans along the way. There's no place like home though, and it's humbling to know that people in our native Sweden are still so amazingly supportive of us after all these years. Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Carolus Rex one of the most successful Swedish rock albums ever!" Carolus Rex (Platinum Edition) - Tracklisting:

CD1 (English Version)

01. Dominium Maris Baltici

02. The Lion From The North

03. Gott Mit Uns

04. A Lifetime Of War

05. 1 6 4 8

06. The Carolean's Prayer

07. Carolus Rex

08. Killing Ground

09. Poltava

10. Long Live The King

11. Ruina Imperii

Bonus Tracks

12. Twilight Of The Thunder God

13. In The Army Now

14. Feuer Frei

15. Harley From Hell CD2 (Swedish Version)

01. Dominium Maris Baltici

02. Lejonet Fran Norden

03. Gott Mit Uns

04. En Livstid I Krig

05. 1 6 4 8

06. Karolinens Bön

07. Carolus Rex

08. Ett Slag Fargat Rött

09. Poltava

10. Konungens Likfard

11. Ruina Imperii

