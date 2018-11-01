News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

11-01-2018
Sabaton

Sabaton have released a lyric video for their song 'The Lion From The North'. The track comes from their forthcoming special 300th year anniversary edition of their album "Carolus Rex"on November 30th, 2018, which is the date Carolus Rex was killed in Norway.

The band decided to mark the anniversary with the special release after the 2012 album reached quadruple platinum status in their home country of Sweden. Watch the video here.

The concept album - charts the rise and fall of the Swedish Empire, in particular the life of Charles XII ('Carolus Rex') who ruled for 21 years. In an amazing coincidence, the album's quadruple platinum certification comes exactly 300 years after the king's death in 1718.

Bass player Par Sundstrom said: "Over the past few years we've been travelling around the world to perform, while expanding Sabaton's empire into new countries and meeting incredible new fans along the way. There's no place like home though, and it's humbling to know that people in our native Sweden are still so amazingly supportive of us after all these years. Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Carolus Rex one of the most successful Swedish rock albums ever!"

Carolus Rex (Platinum Edition) - Tracklisting:
CD1 (English Version)
01. Dominium Maris Baltici
02. The Lion From The North
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. A Lifetime Of War
05. 1 6 4 8
06. The Carolean's Prayer
07. Carolus Rex
08. Killing Ground
09. Poltava
10. Long Live The King
11. Ruina Imperii
Bonus Tracks
12. Twilight Of The Thunder God
13. In The Army Now
14. Feuer Frei
15. Harley From Hell

CD2 (Swedish Version)
01. Dominium Maris Baltici
02. Lejonet Fran Norden
03. Gott Mit Uns
04. En Livstid I Krig
05. 1 6 4 8
06. Karolinens Bön
07. Carolus Rex
08. Ett Slag Fargat Rött
09. Poltava
10. Konungens Likfard
11. Ruina Imperii


