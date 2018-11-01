Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins have once again teaming up this month. This time they hit the road together to support their 2017 album "Everybody Knows".

The tour kicked off November 1 in Houston, TX at the Cullen Theater, continuing tonight in McAllen, TX and have announces stops throughout the month in Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, George, and Florida.

On the album, Stills and Collins reflect on fifty years of music and friendship, beginning with their tumultuous love affair in the late 1960s. Check out the dates below:

Stills & Collins Tour Dates:

Thu. 11/01/18 - Houston, TX - Cullen Theater

Fri. 11/02/18 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing

Sun. 11/04/18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre

Mon. 11/05/18 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

Thu. 11/08/18 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts

Fri. 11/09/18 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

Sun. 11/11/18 - Augusta, GA - The Miller Theater

Tue. 11/13/18 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall - Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

Thu. 11/15/18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For Performing Arts

Fri. 11/16/18 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Sun. 11/18/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-rene Theater @ Broward Center

Mon. 11/19/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre





Related Stories

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

More Stephen Stills News

Share this article



