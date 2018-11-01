|
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour
11-01-2018
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins have once again teaming up this month. This time they hit the road together to support their 2017 album "Everybody Knows".
The tour kicked off November 1 in Houston, TX at the Cullen Theater, continuing tonight in McAllen, TX and have announces stops throughout the month in Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, George, and Florida.
On the album, Stills and Collins reflect on fifty years of music and friendship, beginning with their tumultuous love affair in the late 1960s. Check out the dates below:
Stills & Collins Tour Dates:
Related Stories
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour
The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic
Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour