News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

11-01-2018
Stephen Stills

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins have once again teaming up this month. This time they hit the road together to support their 2017 album "Everybody Knows".

The tour kicked off November 1 in Houston, TX at the Cullen Theater, continuing tonight in McAllen, TX and have announces stops throughout the month in Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, George, and Florida.

On the album, Stills and Collins reflect on fifty years of music and friendship, beginning with their tumultuous love affair in the late 1960s. Check out the dates below:

Stills & Collins Tour Dates:
Thu. 11/01/18 - Houston, TX - Cullen Theater
Fri. 11/02/18 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing
Sun. 11/04/18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
Mon. 11/05/18 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
Thu. 11/08/18 - Boone, NC - Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
Fri. 11/09/18 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall
Sun. 11/11/18 - Augusta, GA - The Miller Theater
Tue. 11/13/18 - West Palm Beach, FL - Dreyfoos Hall - Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
Thu. 11/15/18 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For Performing Arts
Fri. 11/16/18 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sun. 11/18/18 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Au-rene Theater @ Broward Center
Mon. 11/19/18 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre


Related Stories


Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Who's Roger Daltrey Streams Cover Of Stephen Stills Classic

Stephen Stills And Judy Collins Team Up For Album and Tour

More Stephen Stills News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

KISS Announce Farewell Tour Dates- High On Fire's Matt Pike Has Emergency Amputation- Saxon Star's Nose Bitten Off By Dog- Ozzy Updates Fans Following Surgery- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.