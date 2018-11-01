The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

The Wombats have announced that they plan a very special limited edition 10th Anniversary pressing of The Wombats EP, for this year's Record Store Day's Black Friday.

The 10" disc will mark the first time this release has been available in vinyl, and will be available in the US only for purchase on Black Friday, November 23rd, 2018.



"Really excited to celebrate this EP's 10-year anniversary, and to finally own it on vinyl," The Wombats' frontman Matthew 'Murph' Murphy shared. "The EP marks our first step into the US market, and is one we hold very dear to our hearts."

The Wombats EP tracklisting:

Side A:

Backfire at the Disco

Kill the Director

Moving to New York



Side B:

Little Miss Pipedream

Lost in the Post

Kill the Director (CSS remix)





