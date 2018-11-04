News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

11-04-2018
Ghost

Ghost played a special show on Halloween at Milwaukee's Riverside Theatre in honor of their late fan Jeff Fortune, who collapsed during the band's show at the venue this past May and later died at a hospital.

After Fortune collapsed at the spring show the band cut the performance short and vowed to return. They did just that on Halloween night and decided the night to Fortune.

Ghost frontman and mastermind Tobias Forge told fans "I'm very glad to see you here tonight, again. Unfortunately, tragedy brought us here tonight as you all know.

We're back here for you and for Jeff Fortune's family who are here tonight. I have a feeling the he might be here with us tonight." As part of that tribute, the band created special t-shirt for the event with proceeds going to Fortunes family. Watch video of the Forge's tribute comments here.


