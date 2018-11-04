News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




John Mellencamp Adds Dates To U.S. Tour

11-04-2018
John Mellencamp

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp has expanded a 2019 US tour in support of his forthcoming album, "Other People's Stuff." The Indiana rocker has added more than a dozen shows in late spring to the previously-announced series, dubbed "The John Mellencamp Show", which will begin in South Bend, IN on February 7.

Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available beginning Wednesday, November 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, November 8 at 10:00pm local time, while an American Express presale runs Wednesday, November 7 at 12:00pm local time until Thursday, November 8 at 10:00pm local time.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10:00am local time (except 11am in Green Bay). Mellencamp's live show performances will start promptly at 8pm and will not include an opening act, while every ticket purchased online will receive a physical copy of "Other People's Stuff." See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Day In Rock Reports
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

