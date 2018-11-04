KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

(hennemusic) KISS reunited with original lead guitarist Ace Frehley for the first time in 17 years during an October 31 acoustic performance on KISS Kruise 8, and the group are streaming official video from the event.

The pairing last played together on the band's 2000-2001 farewell tour before the rocker resumed his solo career and KISS moved forward with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

According to Rolling Stone, Frehley joined his former bandmates on their annual cruise for four songs, including the band's cover of the 1967 Rolling Stones classic "2000 Man", the guitarist's hit cover of the 1975 Hello track "New York Groove", KISS' 1973 debut single "Nothin' To Lose", and their 1975 signature tune "Rock And Roll All Nite."

"This is great... this is so great," said Frehley midway through his appearance. "Thank you guys for inviting me up."

"All this couldn't have happened if we hadn't happened. We started this," added Paul Stanley. "So thank you for being here."

Along with Frehley, the acoustic set also featured former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick - in the lineup from 1984 to 1996 - who opened the guest portion with the 1992 single "Domino", and 1989's "Hide Your Heart." Watch video of guest portion of the show here.

