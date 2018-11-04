|
Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album
Rival Sons are streaming their brand new song "Back In The Woods". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album "Feral Roots", which is set to hit sores on January 25th.
The new studio effort was produced by the band's longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville and the record will be released by Cobb's Atlantic Record imprint Low Country Sound.
"Back In The Woods" can be streamed here. The band are already making plans to support for the new album with a world tour and are expected to reveal the dates for their North American tour soon.
Tracklisting:
