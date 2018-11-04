News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

11-04-2018
Rival Sons

Rival Sons are streaming their brand new song "Back In The Woods". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album "Feral Roots", which is set to hit sores on January 25th.

The new studio effort was produced by the band's longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville and the record will be released by Cobb's Atlantic Record imprint Low Country Sound.

"Back In The Woods" can be streamed here. The band are already making plans to support for the new album with a world tour and are expected to reveal the dates for their North American tour soon.

Tracklisting:
01. Do Your Worst
02. Sugar on the Bone
03. Back in the Woods
04. Look Away
05. Feral Roots
06. Too Bad
07. Stood By Me
08. Imperial Joy
09. All Directions
10. End of Forever
11. Shooting Stars


Related Stories


Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

Jonathan Davis Debuts New Song, Rival Sons Frontman Gets Bloody, Cave In's Caleb Scofield Killed, Paul Stanley, antiMusic Turns 20 and more

Rival Sons, Beck, Ben Harper Lead RIDE Festival Lineup

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

More Rival Sons News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs

Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Eric Clapton Releases 'White Christmas' Video

Rolling Stones Release Live 'Miss You' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

The Ramones Release Uncovered 'Road To Ruin' Video

Hollywood Undead Surprise Release New EP 'Psalms'

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.