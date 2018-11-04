Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album

Rival Sons are streaming their brand new song "Back In The Woods". The track comes from their forthcoming studio album "Feral Roots", which is set to hit sores on January 25th.

The new studio effort was produced by the band's longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at the famed RCA Studio A in Nashville and the record will be released by Cobb's Atlantic Record imprint Low Country Sound.

"Back In The Woods" can be streamed here. The band are already making plans to support for the new album with a world tour and are expected to reveal the dates for their North American tour soon.

Tracklisting:

01. Do Your Worst

02. Sugar on the Bone

03. Back in the Woods

04. Look Away

05. Feral Roots

06. Too Bad

07. Stood By Me

08. Imperial Joy

09. All Directions

10. End of Forever

11. Shooting Stars





Related Stories

Rival Sons Announce 2019 Tour Dates

Jonathan Davis Debuts New Song, Rival Sons Frontman Gets Bloody, Cave In's Caleb Scofield Killed, Paul Stanley, antiMusic Turns 20 and more

Rival Sons, Beck, Ben Harper Lead RIDE Festival Lineup

The Offspring, Sum 41, Rival Sons Lead Sabroso Fest Lineup

More Rival Sons News

Share this article



