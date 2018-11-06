The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

The Good, The Bad & The Queen are officially back. After a long absence the group has returned with a new track called "Gun To The Head" and a late night TV performance.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming comeback album "Merrie Land" and they performed both the new single and record's title track on 'Later.... With Jools Holland'.

Stream the new song here. The ten track effort was produced by the band and Tony Visconti. See the tracklisting below:

Merrie Land

Gun to the Head

Nineteen Seventeen

The Great Fire

Lady Boston

Drifters & Trawlers

The Truce of Twilight

Ribbons

The Last Man to Leave

The Poison Tree





Related Stories

More The Good The Bad The Queen News

Share this article



