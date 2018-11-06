News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

11-06-2018
The Good The Bad The Queen

The Good, The Bad & The Queen are officially back. After a long absence the group has returned with a new track called "Gun To The Head" and a late night TV performance.

The song comes from the group's forthcoming comeback album "Merrie Land" and they performed both the new single and record's title track on 'Later.... With Jools Holland'.

Stream the new song here. The ten track effort was produced by the band and Tony Visconti. See the tracklisting below:

Merrie Land
Gun to the Head
Nineteen Seventeen
The Great Fire
Lady Boston
Drifters & Trawlers
The Truce of Twilight
Ribbons
The Last Man to Leave
The Poison Tree


