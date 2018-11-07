Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge teased during a new radio interview that band may or may not have recorded a new EP that will following their 2016 Popestar release.

Forge spoke with 100.5 The KATT in Oklahoma and said, He says: "My intention is not to release just another EP of covers. There might be something else coming out next year, maybe, that might have been recorded already, that won't be covers."

He also discussed the idea of the band filming a live show for home video release, according to Metal Hammer. "If the production on the live front gets to the point where I want it to be, and if we happen to play two dates at a venue that caters to the full production and it's somewhere geographically where there's an audience who is very lively, I would love to record a DVD.

"The problem is that you don't wing that - you need to do it in a venue where you're playing two nights in a row. It needs to be sold out, it needs to be huge and it needs to be a crowd that goes crazy.

"Sometimes, it rules out certain cities. People can be super-passionate, but they can be very still. Certain countries have a way to appreciate things - they're nodding and they're applauding and they have a drink in their hands.

"But if you go to Buenos Aires, they will f***ing trash the place, which is so much more fun to look at from a video point of view.

"It's definitely on my to-do list. I really want to do our statement video capturing our live show, but that requires a lot of stars to align. We'll see if that happens on this cycle or the next."





