Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of the first performance in five years of their 1983 rarity, "Phantom Lord", from an October 25 show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as part their fall North American tour.

The band last performed the classic tune from their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All", at their self-curated Orion Music + More festival in Detroit, MI in 2013.

During the fall shows in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1988 album, "…And Justice For All."

The group's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





