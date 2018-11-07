News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

11-07-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of the first performance in five years of their 1983 rarity, "Phantom Lord", from an October 25 show at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA as part their fall North American tour.

The band last performed the classic tune from their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All", at their self-curated Orion Music + More festival in Detroit, MI in 2013.

During the fall shows in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1988 album, "…And Justice For All."

The group's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

AC/DC Star Addresses Recent Rumors- Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Stream Video From Reunion Tour Leg Kick Off- Muse Tour- more

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years- Ozzy Osbourne Drugged By Wife Sharon Over Affairs- Rival Sons Stream New album And Announce Major Label Album- more

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions

Dream Theater Announce New Album And Tour

Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour

All That Remains Oli Herbert Public Memorial Announced

Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

Ghost Mastermind Teases 2019 Release

Singled Out: Katie Knipp's Metro In Paris

Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

Duran Duran Release 'The Edge of America' Video

Lacuna Coil Release Live 'The House Of Shame' Video

Soen Announce New Album 'Lotus'

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video

Singled Out: Jenny March's Talk To Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.